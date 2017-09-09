Volleyball: Foran Lions win five game marathon

Foran High defeated Stamford High, 3-2, in the first round of the First Serve Tournament at Stamford High School on Friday.

Alyssa Deptulski had 16 digs and three aces for Foran, which won game five by a score of 15-10.

The Lions took games one (26-24) and three (25-17 while the Black Knights one game two (25-17) and four (25-10).

Katherine Kiernan had seven kills and nine blocks.

Erin Suech had 22 assists, eight digs and four kills.

Stamford’s Brooke Kelly had 29 assists, Gloria Mattioli 14 digs and three aces, and Andrea O’ Connor had 16 kills and three blocks.