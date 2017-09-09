Milford Mirror

Volleyball: Foran Lions win five game marathon

By Milford Mirror on September 9, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Foran High defeated Stamford High, 3-2, in the first round of the First Serve Tournament at Stamford High School on Friday.

Alyssa Deptulski had 16 digs and three aces for Foran, which won game five by a score of 15-10.

The Lions took games one (26-24) and three (25-17 while the Black Knights one game two (25-17) and four (25-10).

Katherine Kiernan had seven kills and nine blocks.

Erin Suech had 22 assists, eight digs and four kills.

Stamford’s Brooke Kelly had 29 assists, Gloria Mattioli 14 digs and three aces, and Andrea O’ Connor had 16 kills and three blocks.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Softball: Foran’s Natalia Hart homers in 4-1 win
  2. Softball: Foran tops Guilford
  3. Girls swimming: Lions top Tigers, 96-84
  4. Girls basketball: Lions defeat Branford Hornets, 44-34

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Girls soccer: Byars leads Foran to 6-0 victory
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress