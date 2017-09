The Foran High girls soccer team opened its season with a 6-0 victory over Wilbur Cross on Friday.

Hayley Byers scored two goals and had an assist for the Lions, who took a 3-0 lead into the half.

Ariana Montero, Mikayla Duhaime, Anna Lee Melton and Emily Kwalek all scored goals.

Tessa Malesky had two assists.

Duhaime had an assist.

Madeline Mitchell (4 saves) and Abigail Lucas (1 save) posted the shutout.

Brittany Baily had 15 saves for Wilbur Cross.