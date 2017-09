Samara Thacker scored three goals when the Jonathan Law girls soccer team opened its season with a 5-0 victory over Coginchaug of Durham on Friday.

Katie Linn and Gia Edwards added goals.

Edwards had two assists

Jocelyn Wirth and Taylor Kandrach had one each for the Lady Lawmen.

Jillian Hall (5 saves) and Morgan Taylor (1 saves) combined on the shutout.