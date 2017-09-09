Football: Lions’ second-half comeback falls short

The Foran High football team made a furious second-half comeback on Friday night and came up just short to visiting Wilbur Cross, losing 27-22 in the season opener for both teams at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex.
Jared Hubler’s run on a fourth-and-five from the Cross 24 was just inches short as the Lions turned the ball over on downs with 49 seconds to play.
The Governors had taken a 21-0 lead into the half.
Hubler led the second-half assault for Foran, as he scored on TD runs of 35 and 11 yards and threw a 39-yard scoring strike to Zach Cleary.
Cross built up its first-half lead on the strength of the running of Jasiah Barnes and the passing of Sal Barnabei.
“We put ourselves in a hole with a sloppy first half (the Lions had six turnovers on the night), but we absolutely outplayed them in the second half,” said Foran coach Jeff Bevino. “Jared is such a competitive player. He got us back in the game and that didn’t surprise me.”
Foran travels to play at Brookfield out of the South-West Conference next Friday night.