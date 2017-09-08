Carrot cake leads to arrest at ShopRite

A piece of carrot cake led to the arrest of a Bridgeport man Sept. 6.

Police say they were called to ShopRite at 935 Boston Post Rd., Sept. 6, just after 1 p.m. on the report of a disorderly customer.

An investigation led to the arrest of Christopher Taylor, 48, of Bridgeport, who reportedly pushed a store employee who had questioned him about not paying for a carrot cake he was seen eating while in the store.

Taylor was charged with disorderly conduct and released from police custody on his promise to appear in court Oct. 3.