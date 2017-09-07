Folks on Spokes bike ride and walk is Sept. 17

Bridges Healthcare will host cyclists and walkers for its 25th annual Folks on Spokes ride and walk at Fowler Field in Milford on Sunday, Sept. 17, starting at 7 a.m.

This year the walk is dedicated to raise suicide awareness. Proceeds go directly to help local children, families, teens, young adults and adults who need psychiatric, behavioral health, substance abuse and primary care services.

Bridges is the lead community-based, non-profit mental health services provider in Milford, Orange and West Haven, and offers services for children and families throughout New Haven County.

“Folks on Spokes is a community tradition, started over two decades ago to raise awareness and support for community-based mental health services,” said Charles Montalbano, event chairperson. “It’s a great day for everyone while they show support for family, friends and neighbors who are working to recover from a mental health or substance use disorder.”

The non-competitive bicycle tour allows riders to choose route distances of 5, 10, 20, 40, 50 or 66 (Metric Century) miles. The scenic shoreline routes are marked with the familiar blue and white FOS road signs and include several rest stops with water, fruit and energy bars.

Tony’s Bikes & Sports will be on hand to help cyclists with repairs.

The Walk for Suicide Awareness is a 3.1 mile route from Fowler Field to Fort Trumbull Beach, Milford and back.

Registration and check-in for the rides begins at 7:30 a.m., the walk at 9 a.m., with staggered start times throughout the morning for the rides and walk.

“Bridges relies on proceeds from this event to help cover the cost of providing services to thousands of low-income individuals and families in our area,” said Barbara DiMauro, Bridges’ President and CEO. “We are very grateful for the continued support of so many businesses, organizations and the generous people who help make Folks on Spokes a success each year.”

Subway Restaurants will provide the lunch. Therapists from Massage Envy are donating their services to provide riders and walkers with individual 15 minute Total Body Stretch, an assisted stretch that helps with flexibility, mobility and performance.

Other major sponsors include The Milford Bank, Barrett Outdoor, Genoa Healthcare, Reid & Riege, Rose & Kiernan, Inc., and Soda Construction.

Registration includes a commemorative t-shirt for all pre-registered participants. Shirts are available on a first-come first–serve basis for day-of-event registrants. Volunteers are still welcome for registration, t-shirt and lunch tables, rest stops, set-up and clean-up.

Registration fees are $40 for adult cyclists and $25 for the walk until Sept.14. Children 5-17 are $15 and under 5 are free. Day of event registration fees are $45 and $30 for adults. Online registration is found at http://folksonspokes.bridgesct.org. For more information, or to volunteer or sponsor, call Marcy Hotchkiss, 203-878-6365, ext. 359, or email [email protected]