Relay for Life is Sept. 16 at Jonathan Law

Relay For Life of Milford 2017, an all-day walk-a-thon to benefit the American Cancer Society, will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, at Jonathan Law High School.

“Relay is a popular and welcome event in Milford as it’s put quite a footprint on our town and community by uniting us in our fight against cancer,” event planning committee members said in announcing the event. “Since holding our first Relay 15 years ago, Relay For Life of Milford has raised over $1.1 million. While we’re raising much-needed funds, we’ll also continue raising awareness of cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and patient support.”

Relay for Life is an opportunity for the community to gather and celebrate those who have survived cancer and to remember those who have died from cancer.

“We commit to take action and help end the pain and suffering of cancer,” committee members said.

On Relay day, teams of relayers will take turns walking around the track at Jonathan Law High School at 20 Lansdale Avenue.

Relay For Life will begin at noon with a complimentary luncheon for survivors and caregivers. Opening ceremonies and laps will begin at 1 p.m.

A luminaria ceremony will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. Each luminaria bag represents a loved one lost to cancer and honors survivors.

Closing ceremonies will take place at 11 p.m.

In addition to the traditional concessions there will be food booths manned by the Jonathan Law Booster Club. Food trucks will include Rita’s Italian Ice, Southern Wings and Things, and Walnut Beach Creamery.

Among the team-sponsored fundraisers will be a dunk tank.

There will be plenty of parking at Jonathan Law High School.

For further information, contact Ann Marie Moreira at 203-563-1537 or [email protected]