Fall sports: Looking back at 2016 seasons

It proved to be a very productive fall for both the Jonathan Law and Foran High boys cross country teams in 2016.

With veteran coaches leading the way, Dick Jeynes at Foran and Charlie Phillips at Law, the Lions were able to come up with a 13-3 dual-meet record, the best Jeynes has had at the school in 12 years.

Law runners were 9-7 and, for the first time in years, five Lawmen broke the 20-minute mark in the Class MM meet.

Foran placed eighth in the meet; Law placed 11th.

Two Foran runners, Jack Ardrey and Kevin Preneta, had times good enough to qualify for the State Open.

The best performance turned in by a Law runner came from Ryan Wasserman, who led the Lawmen with a 23rd place finish.

A senior tri-captain, Wasserman ran a 17:58. Thomas Garbardella’s time of 18:47 placed him 51st.

Next was Tyler McKenna-Hansen, who was 66th in 19:10.

Michael Loschiavo was 69th in 19:15 and Matt Marino 81st in 19:30.

Both teams also ran well in the SCC meet.

Foran came in eighth and Law was 11th.

Law was led by Wasserman, who turned in his best career time of 17:46.

He was followed by McKenna-Hansen in 53rd (18:08). Gambardella was 64th in 18:27.

Foran finished eighth in the SCC field, led by Ardrey’s 18th-place individual finish of 17:04.

Foran had 226 points while Law had 311.

Ardrey was 18th in a time of 17:04 to lead the Lions, who placed eighth, at the SCC championships.

Preneta was 22nd in 17:13. Ryan Griffin 39th in 17:43, Mark Fitzpatrick was 48th in 18:01, Elijah Moretti was 99th in 19:27, Nathan Garofano was 110th in 19:47 and Michael Melillo was 119th in 21:11.

Ryan Wasserman was 40th in 17:46 for the Lawmen, who placed 11th.

McKenna-Hansen was 53rd in 18:08. Gambardella was 64th in 18:27.

LoSchiavo was 70th in 18:41. Marino was 87th in 19:05. Matthew Zancewicz was 100th in 19:29. Dan Wasserman was 106th in 19:41.

Girls cross country

Foran High placed 10th and Jonathan Law was 12th in the Southern Connecticut Conference Cross Country Championships.

The Lions’ Lily Stiffler took 15th overall with a time of 21:05.10.

Jenna French was 24th in 21:33, Emma Cote 68th in 23:41, Samantha Inthapanhya 83rd in 24:12, Meghan Dunn 93rd in 24:34, Allison Jezierny 98th in 24:47 and Hannah Pouliot 107th in 25:35.

Law’s Laura Dennigan was 43rd in 22:23. Lauren Paredes was 49th in 22:35, Irmina Chrzastek was 77th in 24:00, Ashley Boehm 80th in 24:07, Samantha Franzman 89th in 24:24, Alexandra Hessberger 91st in 24:27 and Cassandra Soda 109th in 25:42.

Volleyball

The Jonathan Law girls volleyball team will host Foran High on Monday at 6 p.m.

Law, which plays at West Haven Friday at 5:15, advanced to the quarterfinal round of the state tournament in 2016, when coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen finished the season with a 16-7 record.

Among those graduated from that squad are Kristin Frank, Angela Sciuto, Cassidy Boath and Tori Contaxis.

Leading the returnees are Shawna Winters, Colleen Goodwin, Natalie Wright, Maggie Kelly, Stephanie Felag and Olivia Keator.

Coach Julie Johnson’s Lions open their season with a pair of games at the Stamford Tournament, beginning Friday when they take on the host Black Knights at 6 p.m.

Foran defeated Plainfield and lost to Killingly in states to finish at 12-12.

Lost to graduation were Lauren Notholt, Amanda Mendillo, Caitlyn Parisi, Lily Muir and Viktoria Notholt.

Key returnees include Leah Teller, Katherine Kiernan, Alyssa Deptulski, Olivia Ouellette, Britney Lynch, Samantha O’Neil and Erin Suech.

Boys soccer

The Foran High boys soccer team took a 5-6-5 record into the Class L state tournament in 2016, where coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions dropped a 4-0 decision to Joel Barlow.

Glaymar Cardona, Evan Miller and All-Stater Caleb Tondora, will captain the Lions when they open their season with Amity Regional on Monday at 6:15 p.m.

Josh, Justin and Jordan Brennan, Connor Lynch, Brendan May, Danny Silva and Luke Tuozzola are key returning players. Freshman Ben Carlson will start.

Jonathan Law posted a 6-9-2 record in 2016, falling to RHAM by a score of 1-0 in the Class L state tournament.

Coach Mike Gruber’s Lawmen will play host to East Haven on Monday at 6 p.m.

Law returns a strong nucleus of players, including All-State striker Kevin Linn and seasoned goalie Jack Pincus Coyle.

Will Contaxis, Troy Anderson, Colin White, Matt Tournas, Matt Evanko, Sean Theisen, Nick Dostal, Andrew Frenzel, Mark Germanese, Jon Vitale, Kyle Goglia, Tyler Edwards and Tim Hanna are among the Law veterans.

Girls soccer

The Jonathan Law girls soccer team advanced to the Class L state tournament with an 8-6-2 record.

At states, Bunnell defeated the Lady Lawmen 2-1.

Coach J.D. Rhode’s team will visit Coginchaug High in Durham on Friday at 3:15 p.m.

Law defeated Coginchaug, 3-0, a year ago with goals from Samara Thacker, Cici Lopes and Kiana Walker. Bethany Edwards and Becca Tighe had assists.

Gina DiFederico had two saves and Jillian Hall made three stops.

Edwards, Tighe, Cassidy White, Catie Rice and DiFederico are among the graduated, but the Black & Gold return a talented group led by Thacker, Lopes, Walker, Hall, Taylor Kandrach, Rhea Grant, Grace Wooten, Jocelyn Wirth and Morgan Taylor.

The Foran High girls soccer team went 6-6-4 in the regular season in 2016, before losing to Mercy of Middletown, 2-1, in the Class L state tournament.

The Lions, coached by Casey Blake, begins their season Friday at 3:45 when they take on Wilbur Cross at Rice Field.

Foran lost nine players to graduation, including captains Kim Simko, Cassie Zak and Carly Malesky, along with Monica Malangone, Samantha Hoyt, Kayla Coppola, Milani Gray, Kaly Contaras and Meghan Sengstacken.

Rostered to return are keepers Maddy Mitchell and Abigail Lucas, along with Hayley Byers, Allison May, Sophie Lucas, Rebecca Carey and Ariana Montero.

Swimming and diving

Foran High’s girls swimming and diving team visit Cheshire High on Monday at 7 p.m.

Emma Longley captured the Class M diving championship as a junior.

Rising seniors Brianna Laggis took seventh (329.00) and Claire Koppy was 12th (279.80).

Coach Kristin Skuches’ Lions were fifth at the Class M swims.

Jordan MacDonald, now a junior, was best in the 100 butterfly (58.42).

The graduated Sarah Fitzgerald placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.09).

MacDonald, Fitzgerald, and now seniors Emily Sportini and Ava Corsi took states in the 200 medley relay.

Longley defended her title at the SCC Diving Championships when she broke the SCC meet record set in 1997, and her score of 535.50 for her 11 dives was a school record.

Laggis placed third.

MacDonald was fourth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 free at the SCC championships at Southern Connecticut.

Sportini, Fitzgerald, MacDonald and Corsi were sixth in the 200 medley relay.

MacDonald, now junior Emma Bell, Fitzgerald and Corsi were sixth in the 400 freestyle medley.

Isabelle Connelly was a standout in the backstroke as a junior.

Jonathan Law’s swimming and diving team will begin its season on Monday at 4 p.m. when coach Molly Rosner’s squad hosts Shelton High at the Foran pool.

Rising senior Christina Gleason was eighth (319.95) at the Class M diving championship for the Lady Lawmen.

She was sixth at the SCC Diving Championships.

Now a senior, Hannah Savoie placed ninth in the 200 freestyle (2:03.56).

Rising seniors Lily Baldieri and Bella Carroll, along with junior Brooke Nabors and Savoie took 10th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.64).

Tess Rosato had a fine season competing in the breaststroke as a sophomore.

Senior Julie Myers, the graduated Haley Dattilo, Rosato, Nabors, Baldieri and Carroll impressed a year ago in the 400 freestyle relay.

Mary Lonergan was one of Law’s top freestylers as a sophomore.