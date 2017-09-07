Football: Jonathan Law visits Sheehan in season opener

Jonathan Law will open its Southern Connecticut Conference Tier 3 season at Sheehan High in Wallingford on Friday at 7 p.m.
Coach Erik Larka’s Lawmen return nine starters on offense and eight on defense from last year’s 4-6 squad. Sheehan is coming off a 6-4 campaign.
“We’ve scouted them and they have a big line and experience at quarterback and wide receiver,” Larka said. “Fortunately, they graduated running back Zach Davis who ran for (a state record) ten touchdowns in last year’s game (a 66-20 loss). We’ve had a productive preseason and most importantly we are healthy.”
Captaining the Lawmen will be All-SCC defensive lineman Justin Abe, Andrew Paulus at center, Jimmy Boyle at defensive back and Dean Pettway in the secondary and wide receiver.
Law will feature a base spread offense, with Mike Plaskon a key component at running back.
“Mike is one of the best players I’ve coached,” Larka said. “We have our top four receivers returning, and again, they as a group are the best I’ve coached.”
Hayden Hulme (33 catches, 356 yards, 7 TDs), Cole Egersheim (29, 493, 3 TDs), Pettway (27, 338, 4 TDs) and Ethan Saley (24, 557, 6 TDs) are a dangerous quartet.
Zach Smith is the leading contender for the quarterback position, vacated by the graduated Mitchell Smith (2,124 yards and 22 scores).
Paulus will be joined on the offensive line by fellow three-year starters Storm Furtado, Dave Tortora and Abe. Austin Danville will join the group, replacing the graduated Sam Rossi.
Abe, who had five quarterback sacks, Boyle, Sheldon Gargano, Danville are the top returning tacklers.
Pettway, Nate Merchant and Boyle had interceptions.
“We had a great offseason with weight lifting and high intensity speed training, plus competing in passing leagues with teams like Shelton and Masuk,” Larka said. “The players got to see what it takes to be successful and have put in the work.”
Schedule
Sept 8 at Sheehan, 7
Sept. 15 BETHEL 7
Sept. 22 at Bassick (Kennedy) 4
Sept. 28 at CHESHIRE 7
Oct. 6 at Branford 7
Oct. 20 at East Haven 7
Oct. 27 DANIEL HAND 7
Nov. 3 at Guilford 7
Nov. 10 LYMAN HALL 7
Nov. 23 FORAN 10:30