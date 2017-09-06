Annual fire show and muster this weekend

Organizers say this is the longest-running annual event in Milford: the annual fire muster.

Engine 260 will host its 46th Annual Engine 260 Antique Fire Apparatus Show & Muster Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Eisenhower Park.

The day will start at 9 a.m. with a unique Milford event, a parade of more than 50 fire trucks and other fire apparatus that will travel from the Liberty Rock Shopping Plaza, 589 Bridgeport Ave., to Meadowside Road, through Milford Center onto North Street, ending at Eisenhower Park at about 9:45 a.m.

The theme for the muster is “Firefighter for the Day.” Children can put on a helmet and handle a real fire hose. An interactive fire prevention trailer from the West Haven Fire Department will be on site and firefighters will teach children about smoke alarms and how to get out of a smoke-filled home.

Firefighter teams will compete against each other, showing off their skills and battling for the first-place trophy in eight different competitions.