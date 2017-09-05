Bulk trash pickup this month in Milford

The city will collect bulk trash starting Sept. 11.

All homeowners are asked to honor the schedule and not place bulk waste at the curb any sooner than the Saturday prior to their scheduled pickup.

Items set out for collection are to be placed at the curb no sooner than the Saturday prior to the scheduled date of the collection and all items are to be at the curb by 6 a.m. on the scheduled pickup date, city officials said.

Homeowners must properly prepare and separate the bulky waste. Metal must be separated from burnable items. Yard waste should be placed in disposable containers or bags. Brush and wood must be cut to four-foot lengths and tied in bundles. No more than four passenger car tires may be included in the items set out for collection.

Where possible, similar items should be placed together in containers, which the homeowner wishes to discard. All acceptable items placed at the curb will be taken, including the containers.

Don’t put these out

Certain items will not be collected: They include batteries, commercial items, logs and stumps, concrete or cement, any item requiring more than two people to pick up, hazardous waste, liquid waste, oil based paint, motor oil, propane tanks, grass clippings, sheetrock and demolition material.

Sheetrock and demolition must be brought to Waste Conversion, 211 Old Gate Lane.

The pickup schedule

If your garbage day is Monday, your pickup day will be Monday, Sept. 11.

If your garbage day is Tuesday, your pickup day will be Monday, Sept. 18.

If your garbage day is Thursday, your pickup day will be Monday, Sept. 25.

If your garbage day is Friday, your pickup day will be Monday, Oct. 2.

Call the Public Works office at 203-783-3265 the Monday before the pickup date if there are white goods, such as stoves, refrigerators, dishwashers and hot water heaters.