Senior Center calendar 9-11 to 9-17

The Milford Senior Center is a partner agency of the United Way of Milford.

09-11-2017 to 09-17-2017

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY September 11, 2017

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

10:00 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

10:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Super Bingo-Lunch 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

10:30 a.m. Low Vision Support Group

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Line Dance

5:15 p.m. Pickle Ball Experienced

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, September 12, 2017

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club “ Waiting” by Ha Jin

1:00 p.m. “Birds of Prey” Discussion

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

2:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, September 13, 2017

9:30 a.m. Beading Class

10:00 a.m. MSC Band Rehearsal

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Tai Chi Class

1:00 p.m. Staying Health, Living Vibrantly, Choices for your Future

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

THURSDAY, September 14, 2017

9:05 a.m. Yoga

9:30 a.m. Beginners Computer Class

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited September 21

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. QI Gong.

11:00 a.m. Intermediate Computer Class

11:00 a.m. Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY, September 15, 2017

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class

10:30 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Meditative Coloring

1:00 p.m. Movie Matinee “Keeping Up with the Joneses”

1:30 p.m. Pickle Ball Beginner

Sunday, September 17, 2017

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU September 11 to September 15

Monday, Sliced Ham with pineapples, sweet potatoes, buttered peas; Tuesday, meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn; Wednesday, chicken with lemon sauce, Rice Pilaf, Green beans; Thursday, baked fish with lemon and Tartar sauce, potatoes; Friday, stuffed shells with Marinara, tossed salad, garlic bread

TRAVEL

Join me for a special presentation Monday September 18th 5:00 pm at the Center for a Special Presentation on our Southern Italy & Sicily Tour coming May 8 – 19th, 2018

COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

10/2 MOHEGAN SUN…$27.00 – A $30.00 Casino credit for a fun day (food & big wheel spin)

9/12-14 JONAH 2017 …$441.00 p.p. double Take an incredible journey to Sight & Sounds updated production of Jonah! A stop in Philadelphia at One Liberty Observation Deck, A guided tour of Lancaster, a stop at Central Market, Sight & Sound Theatre and Longwood Gardens..3 days, 2 nights, 4 meals & cocktail party as well as private show. A wonderful trip, Payment in full with reservation. Call for availability, might be too late…

9/17 ONE WORLD…$94.00 The National September 11 Memorial Museum & One World Observatory – First stop is the Memorial Museum displaying the artifacts associated with the events of 9/11 Then on to spend some time at Chelsea Market (enjoy lunch on our own and some shopping)…

The afternoon begins with a visit to The World Trade Center where we can ascend to the top of the Observatory. Feel the city’s invincible spirit and take in the 360 degree view of New York City and beyond… what a day! Don’t miss this wonderful day…this is a 3 sneaker day!

9/22 LOBSTER & LIGHTHOUSES…$111.00 A narrated tour of lighthouses and more by a local historian on a high speed comfortable catamaran, then on to Abbots for Lobster in the Rough (or chicken)

10/17 GILDED AGE of THE BERKSHIRES …$111.00 Our 1st stop Ventfort Hall (home of Sarah Morgan) on the National Register of Historic Places then to The Mount, home of Edith Wharton & lunch on the terrace. Last stop is Naumkeag, with magnificent gardens & panoramic views…That a day full of history, estates, incredible scenery and fall foliage in the Berkshires! Don’t miss it!

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These, sell out FAST! Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive…. (We will waitlist nonmembers)

9/6 DARLING GRENADINE…$80.00 @ Norma Terris Theatre (includes lunch) Modern Manhattan, a charmed life, sparkling with fizz of romantic comedies and the whimsy of MGM musicals! Magical, moving and boldly new musical! Don’t miss it! Sold out

9/18 SOUTHERN ITALY & SICILY – 5:00 p.m. special presentation for out May 8, 2018 Tour!

9/20 The AMERICAN MUSEUM of TORT LAW…$40.00 (lunch incl.) A fascinating day! Starting

With a guided tour of this museum developed by Ralph Nadar in his hometown of Winsted.. It focuses on topics of civil justice; learn about precedent setting case such as McDonalds scalding coffee & more!

10/8 I HATE MUSICALS …$65.00 @ Ivoryton (lunch incl.) A Hilarious world premiere by Simpson’s TV writer & producer… Mix an LA earthquake with a little Sigmund Freud & some nifty dance moves and set it to songs you know and love and you have a musical like nothing you’ve ever seen before!

10/20 SONGS of THE GRAND Ole Opry …$65.00 @ Nelson Hall (lunch incl.) An authentic tribute to the classics still echoing in the Opry, Rhyman auditorium… songs by country legends such as Hank Williams, Tammy Wynette, and more, performed live by the Truck Stop Tourbadors! Incredible day!

Much more coming for October, November and December Watch for these…Rags at Goodspeed 11/8 – Games Afoot at Ivoryton 11/12 – Christmas Carol at Norma Terris 11/26 – The Color Purple at the Bushnell 12/10 – The Culinary Institute & Mills Mansion 12/11 – Radio City Christmas Show 12/6 … much more available after Labor Day, come by for flyers and sign ups!

On the Travel Wall…..Always ask! More trips coming every week. Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext. 2119