Senior Center events for September

YALE STUDY

The Yale School of Medicine is conducting a paid brain imaging study, MRI and PET scans in New Haven. Yale is looking for individuals up to 80 years old for this study. If you are interested in being part of this scientific research, a talk at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Wednesday, September 6 at 1:00 p.m. will offer you the opportunity to discover what is being offered as well as how to participate. Sarah O’Grady MS 203 877-5131

SUPER BINGO

Super Bingo will take place at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Monday, September 11 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a lunch break 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. 203 877-5131

BIRDS OF PREY

Tuesday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m. Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation and Education Center with Mary-Beth Kaeser, founder will be presenting four different rescued birds and their individual stories as well as the characteristics and behaviors of each species. The birds will be a mix of hawks, falcons and owls. 203 877-5131

STAYING HEALTHY, LIVING VIBRANTLY, CHOICES FOR YOUR FUTURE

You are invited on Wednesday, September 13, at 1:00 p.m. to learn about a movement that assists people in attaining a sense of belonging by continuing to live and be involved in their community. The Executive Director Bitsie Clark of Home Haven , member of Village to Village National Network, will share how volunteers provide services to those in need, creating “villages.” 203 877-5131.

MOVIE TIME

“Keeping Up With The Joneses” will be shown at the Milford Senior Center 9 Jepson Drive, Friday, September 15 at 1:00 p.m. This is an action-comedy that will surely entertain you! 203 877-5131

SENIOR HEALTH DAY

The annual Senior Health Day will take place at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Monday, September 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This is an opportunity to receive health screenings, preventative information, a cooking demo and a guest speaker on Cataract Surgery. Several of the screenings require pre-registration. Please call Program Director Amanda Berry at 203 877-5131 for this information.

DRIVE SAFELY

The AARP Safe Driver Class will take place at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Wednesday, September 20, 9:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Call Ed Berry at 203 549-9629 to register.

A GUIDE TO FALL PREVENTION

Wednesday, September 20 at 1:00 p.m. a discussion on staying healthy and safe, A Guide to Fall Prevention, will take place at the Milford Senior Center 9 Jepson drive. The CT Fall Prevention Task Force will present a talk with screenings for fall risk and provide handouts to help incorporate these suggestions into your daily life. 203 877-5131 for details.

A LAUGHTER YOGA WORKSHOP!

A Laughter Yoga Workshop will take place at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Monday, September 25 at 9:30 a.m. If you love to laugh, join this great session of deep breathing, clapping, easy playful exercises (no contortions) and lots of laughter! With over 50 health benefits, Laughter Yoga is not just good for you, its great fun! 203 877-5131

SOCK HOP DANCE

DJ Chuck will be providing music at the Milford Senior Center’s Sock Hop Dance, Tuesday, September 26, 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Snacks and Root Beer Floats! Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at the front office through Friday, September 22nd. The Center is located at 9 Jepson Drive. 203 877-5131

FIVE ALZHEIMER’S WARNING SIGNS BEFORE MEMORY LOSS

Thursday, September 28 at 1:00 p.m. there is an opportunity to learn the five warnings signs of Alzheimer’s memory loss and what steps can be taken during a program presented by Bridges By Epoch at Trumbull hosted by the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive. 203 877-5131