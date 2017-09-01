Driver Extricated After Freak Accident

Firefighters rescued a man who got pinned in the driver side doorway of his pickup truck in the drive-thru at a Milford food establishment at about 12:10 p.m. Friday.

After completing his transaction, the driver stepped out of his vehicle to get his change that had dropped on the ground. The truck inadvertently rolled forward, causing the driver’s door to strike a steel and concrete baluster. The man was trapped between the door and body of the pickup truck.

Firefighters arrived and quickly worked to extricate the man. Numerous tools and construction equipment inside the truck complicated the extrication process, according to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.

The driver was freed from the doorway after about 20 minutes and transported to Yale New Haven Trauma Center under the care of Milford Fire Department paramedics.

His condition is unknown at press time.