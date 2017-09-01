Downtown Milford Wine Trail Sept. 9 benefits United Way

The Downtown Milford Business Association is hosting its annual Wine Trail, and invites attendees to celebrate September with a foodie-friendly walk through downtown, all while benefitting the United Way.

Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m., the Wine Trail kicks off a series of festive fall events downtown. Local businesses and boutiques will open their doors and serve samples of wines and food from the area’s best restaurants. Guests will enjoy sipping a new wine at each stop along the way in a commemorative keepsake wine glass, and try selections of hors d’oeuvres created by one of Milford’s local eateries.

“There’s nothing like fall in New England,” said Tracy Bonosconi, DMBA president, “and the Wine Trail is a the perfect way to celebrate the season. We’re proud to be able to offer an event that showcases our beautiful downtown, allows guests to see all we have to offer, all while helping local Milford families in need. It’s a win-win.”

Downtown Milford has enjoyed a resurgence of new shops, salons and restaurants, as well as established local favorites.

After buying tickets, attendees will register at the DMBA booth located in the Scratch Baking parking lot, 58 River St. Participants will receive a keepsake wine glass and a map of Wine Trail stops, including Advisra, Duck Duck Goose, Fresh Salon, Galina’s, SV Decker Jewelry Designs, The Lovet Shop, Makeup Makeup & The Body Waxing Studio, Milford Bank, Sophie Claire’s, Spinnaker, and Whispers by Lady Olga. Restaurants include Joey C’s, Fonda La Paloma, Bar Thirty-Three, Eli’s, Walnut Beach Creamery, and more.

For tickets, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/9th-annual-milford-wine-trail-tickets-33023286539