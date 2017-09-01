Man reportedly had stolen guns within child’s reach

A Bridgeport man was arrested Aug. 31 for having stolen guns in his car, and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) was called to take custody of a six-year-old child in the car with him.

The Milford Police Tactical Narcotics Unit was on anti-crime patrol in the area of Howard Johnson’s Hotel, 1052 Boston Post Rd., at about 11:15 p.m. Aug. 31 when detectives noticed suspicious activity in a vehicle driving out of the parking lot.

Police stopped the vehicle for motor vehicle violations on the Boston Post Road near I-95 exit 39. The driver was identified as Ismael Mangual, 41, of 11 Wake Street, Bridgeport.

A six-year-old child was sitting in the rear seat with no car seat or seat belt on, police said. During the investigation detectives located two stolen handguns inside the vehicle. One of the stolen handguns was in the rear, under the feet of the six-year-old child.

DCF was contacted and took responsibility for the care of the child.

Mangual was charged with the following: Weapons in a motor vehicle, theft of firearms, criminal possession of a firearm, risk of injury, violation of a protective order, failure to insure a motor vehicle, improper use of a registration plate, failure to renew registration, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and transporting a child without a restraint system.

Mangual was held on $250,000 bond to appear in Milford Court Sept. 1.