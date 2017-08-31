Diamond Club Hall of Fame inductees

Milford Mirror

By Milford Mirror on August 31, 2017

The Southern Connecticut Diamond Club will hold its annual Hall of Fame Induction dinner to honor those who have contributed to baseball in the area on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Monticello’s Restaurant, 577 S. Broad Street, Meriden. Hors d’oeuvres will be at 5:30 p.m.

Dinner follows promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Those being inducted include Rich Balzano of Branford, the only coach in Connecticut history to take four teams to the American Legion World Series; Thomas “Tinker”Blake (posthumously) of West Haven, known as the “Voice of West Haven,” for many of the school’s athletic events; Chuck Burghardt, varsity coach at Lyman Hall High School; Ray Ciarlegio Sr. former Notre Dame HS and SCSU great and long-time coach; Jim Peccerillo of West Haven, former West Haven HS and Harvard player; and Sal Punzo of New Haven, former Wilbur Cross HS and UNH great and president of the Annex Little League.

Stan Konesky, Jr. of Branford will receive the Andrew Gassira Memorial Umpire Award.

Bill Rhone of Hamden will receive the Tony Mentone Memorial Distinguished Service Award.

Two teams of the past will also be honored: the 1977 Hamden High School baseball team, which was undefeated and state champs; and the 1972 American Legion team (North Haven Post 76), which was the New England Region champs.

Anyone needing tickets can contact Rose Mentone at 541 Hill St., Hamden on or before Oct. 20, at [email protected] or go to southernctdiamond club.org.

Tickets are $55 per person and include a full-course surf and turf dinner or vegetarian, if preferred. Children’s meals are available at a price of $20.

Milford Mirror


