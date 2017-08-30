Milford Mirror

Obituary: Gregory V. Chubat, 69, of Seymour

By Milford Mirror on August 30, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Gregory V. Chubat, 69, of Seymour, retired welder for Homer D. Bronson, died Aug. 29, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Derby on Sept. 2, 1947, son of the late Anthony and Helene V. (Carnecka) Chubat.

Survivors include sister, Joyce Chubat of Seymour and brother, Anthony W. Chubat of Milford; sister-in-law, Eileen B. Coughlin of Seymour; nephew, Eric Chubat and his wife, Natalia of Woodbury, and several cousins.

A memorial service celebrating his life was held at the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, and burial was held at the convenience of the family.

