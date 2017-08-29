Residents can comment as part of police accreditation

A team of assessors from the Police Officers Standards and Training Council will arrive on Sept. 20 to examine the Milford Police Department policy and procedures as they relate to Tier III, I Liability, II Professional, III General Management of the state accreditation Standards.

Verification by the team that the Milford Police Department meets the POST Council’s state of the art accreditation Standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments. Comments can be mailed to William E. Tanner, III POSTC Accreditation Division at 285 Preston Ave. Meriden, Ct 06450, by telephone at 203-427-2602, by fax at 203-238-6643 or by email [email protected].

Residents should enter “Milford Police Department” in the subject line of the email.

A copy of the state accreditation standards is available at the Milford Police Department located at 430 Boston Post Rd.

Local contacts are Sgt. Jim O’Keefe, 203-783-4747, and Ofc. Austin Groves, 203-783-4744. The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from the Connecticut law enforcement community.

The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals, and visit offices and other places where compliance can be witnessed.

Once the POST Council accreditation assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the POST Council Accreditation committee who will recommend to the POST Council if the agency is to be accredited or re-accredited.

Accreditation is valid for three years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those Standards under which they were initially accredited.