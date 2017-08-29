On Stage: continuing & upcoming

Milford Mirror

CONTINUING

The cast of Westport Country Playhouse’s “Appropriate” – seated, from left, David Aaron Baker, Betsy Aidem, Shawn Fagan;
standing, Anna Crivelli, Christian Michael Camporin, Allison Winn, Nick Selting, Diane Davis. Photo by Peter Chenot

Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport, continues 87th season with Appropriate, Obie Award-winning play, through Sept. 2. Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and directed by David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director, it’s a comic drama about family secrets. Performances: Tues., 7 p.m., Wed., 2 and 8 p.m., Thurs. and Fri., 8 p.m., Sat., 3 and 8 p.m. and Sun., at 3. Tickets $30 single; info on special features and nights, etc. at westportplayhouse.org or 203-227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Moonlight Over Venice, Playhouse’s 2017 fundraising gala, featuring Jonathan Groff, Sat., Sept. 9.

Elm Shakespeare Company, 22nd season, Free Shakespeare in the Park with The Tragedy of Romeo & Juliet, directed by Raphael Massie, through Sept. 3, 8 p.m. Edgerton Park, 75 Cliff St., New Haven. Info: elmshakespeare.org

Tea at Five, comedy by Matthew Lombardo, through Sept. 23, Connecticut Cabaret Theatre, 31 Webster Square Rd., Berlin. Kelly Broucher in one-woman show capturing “fiery spirit of Katharine Hepburn.” Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m.; no performances Sept. 1, 2. Doors open 7:15; cabaret-style, invited to bring food & drink; dessert bar. Tickets $30 at 860-829-1248. Info: ctcabaret.com

ADVANCE

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner, Connecticut premiere of Todd Kreidler’s adaptation of film based on Academy Award winning screenplay by William Rose, Sept. 7-24, Curtain Call’s Dressing Room Theatre, Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Opening of 27th season. Thurs.-Sat., 8 p.m., Sun., 2 p.m. Tickets $32 adults, $25 seniors and $16 children (up to age 21). Thurs., all seats $25. Discounted Flex Passes reduce prices by up to 30% off. Box office: 203-461-6358 or curtaincallinc.com.

Staged reading of new one-act play, title and subject not announced, Thurs., Sept. 7, Theatre Artists Workshop, 5 Gregory Blvd., Norwalk. Playwrights: Elizabeth Fuller of Weston and Joel Vig of New York. Info: 203-854-6830 or taworkshop.org.

With Love, Marilyn, one-woman show featuring Erin Sullivan as Marilyn Monroe, Sat., Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport; including songs such as I Wanna Be Loved By You and Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend, while “weaving in the love stories of the many men in Marilyn’s life.” Tickets $20, $32, $44 (and $75 VIP for meet and greet after show) at theklein.org or 800-424-0160.

Andrew Dice Clay, Tues., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd. “The Dice Man” on new comedy tour. Tickets ($110 orchestra, $90 balcony, mezzanine) at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

National Theatre in London live screening of Salomé, Wed., Sept. 13, 2 and 7 p.m., Fairfield University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, 1073 N. Benson Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $25, $20 members, $20 seniors, $10 children/students and $5 for Fairfield Univ. students, at quickcenter.com or 203-254-4010 or toll free, 1-877-ARTS-396.

Ira Joe Fisher

Speaking Fearlessly with Ira Joe Fisher, Sept. 13-Oct. 11 workshop, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd. Emmy Award-winning journalist, author and emcee to teach public speaking skills. Tuition $240 at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

Agatha Is Missing, free, interactive with audience performance by actress and playwright Prudence Wright Holmes, Fri., Sept. 15, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Light lunch to be provided courtesy of library. Reg. and info: Cynde Bloom Lahey, 203-899-2780, x15133 or [email protected]

Mark Twain Library’s Pudd’nhead Festival, Sept. 15-23. The Hoot’nanny, A Night of Comedy in the Barn, Fri, Sept. 15, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. shows, Maple Hill Farm, Redding; $50. The Pudd’nhead Parade, free program for kids with artist-author Bob Shea as grand marshal, Sat., Sept. 16, 10 a.m., Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Rd. Pudd’nhead Presents: Selected Shorts with wacky tales by actors Michael Ian Black, Ana Gasteyer and Richard Kind, Sept. 17, 2-3:30 p.m. Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane, Wilton; $40. Pudd’nhead Prize Gala, honoring Seth Meyers, NBC-TV’s Late Night host and formerly of SNL, Sat., Sept. 23, 5-19 p.m. InSitu sculpture garden, Redding; $40; shuttle from library. Sponsorships and reservations: Pam Robey. [email protected] or Betsy Higgins, [email protected]. Info: marktwainlibrary.org

August Wilson’s Fences, Sept. 15-30, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane.Pulitzer Prize, Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning play, set in 1950s, exploring evolving African-American experience and examining race relations and other themes; directed by Katherine Ray, produced by Craig David Rosen. Strong language and adult themes; recommended for mature audiences. Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 7 and 24, 5 p.m. Cabaret style seating; invited to bring food and drink. Tickets, $35 adults and $25 students, seniors, veterans, at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org

Off Off Off Broadway, comedy by Connecticut playwright Shelley Abrams, Sept. 15-Oct. 7, Town Players of Newtown’s The Little Theatre, 18 Orchard Hill Rd., Newtown. Story centers on actor-director who leaves fast-paced Broadway life for more tranquil existence on island off Cape Cod.  Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, 2 p.m.; Thurs., Oct. 5, 8 p.m. Tickets $22; $18 matinees; at newtownplayers.org or box office, 203-270-9144.

Dark of the Moon, by Howard Richardson and William Berney, Sept. 22-Oct. 15, Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North, Sherman. Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 1, 8, 15, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 21, half-price preview night, 8 p.m. Tickets $24 adults, $12 students and children 12/under. Directed by Robin Frome. Info: shermanplayers.org

I Do! I Do!, musical with book by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, Sept. 22-Oct. 22, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., off Rte. 202, New Milford. Show begins in 1895 with Michael and Agnes on their wedding day. Fri. and Sat. 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 1 and 22, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., free dress rehearsal open for seniors; Thurs., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., pay-what-you-want. Tickets $28 reserved seating, $23, students and military personnel, at theatreworks.us or 860-350-6823.

November, by David Mamet, Sept. 29-Oct. 15, Eastbound Theatre, division of Milford Arts Council, Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Directed by Michael R. Mele. Info: 203-878-6647; milfordarts.org

Trumpednotized, political satire, Sat., Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Written and directed by Rev. Ina Anderson, former writer and director if the MAAFA Influence Production at Mount Aery Baptist Church, Bridgeport Tickets $20, $35, $50 VIP for cast meet and greet after show) at theklein.org or 800-424-0160.

Young Frankenstein, Mel Brooks’ musical comedy, Oct. 27-Nov. 11, Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane theater, Wilton. Directed by Mat Young. Info: wiltonplayshop.org

