Obituary: Leona (Lee) Amato Passoni Costantini, 91, of Milford

Leona (Lee) Amato Passoni Costantini, 91, of Milford, retired from the CT Bank and Trust, wife of the late Joseph Passoni, died Aug. 20.

Born in New York City on Sept. 7, 1925 to the late Joseph and Pellegrina Amato.

Survived by children, Robert Passoni and JoAnne Tucciarone, granddaughters, Dawn Dougherty and Kaylin Stratton, grandson, James Tucciarone, great-grandsons, Jake, Sean and David Dougherty and Maxwell Brechlin, and great-great-grandson, Olliver Dougherty.

Also predeceased by daughter, Margaret Tucciarone, granddaughter, Kim Brechlin and three sisters and two brothers.

Smith Funeral Home, Milford.