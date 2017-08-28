Obituary: Robert J. Farrell III, 44, of Milford

Robert J. Farrell III, 44, of Milford, ironworker, husband of Diana DiDonato Farrell, father of Gina and Eryn Farrell, died Aug. 15.

Born in Milford, April 30, 1973, son of Phyllis Olcott Farrell and the late Robert J. Farrell Jr.

Besides his wife, mother and daughters, survivors include a brother, Mathew and sister, Laura Farrell Rodrigues and her husband, Del; aunts and uncles, Mark and Marilyn Crofutt, Ralph and Mary Beth White, his uncle, Paul Farrell and aunt Sheila; and his in-laws, Larry and Betty DiDonato; nephew and niece, Del and Sophia Rodrigues and many cousins.

Also predeceased by maternal grandmother, Marion Lemanchko; paternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Farrell; uncle, John Olcott, cousin, David Olcott, and aunt and uncle, Babe and Dan Dickinson.

Memorial contributions: Gina Marie and Eryn Lynn Scholarship Fund, c/o Milford Bank, 33 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460.

Smith Funeral Home, Milford.