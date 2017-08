James W. Burnaka, 65, of Milford, died Aug. 12, at home.

Born in Milford, Jan. 9, 1952, son of the late Walter and Katherine Elizabeth (Betty) O’Connor Burnaka.

Survived by wife, Susan Townsend Burnaka, son, Justin M. Veilleux, brother, John R. Burnaka and his wife, Deborah, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Smith Funeral Home, Milford.