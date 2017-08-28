Police use stun gun on man in domestic incident

Milford police arrested David Newman Jr., 41 of Milford on Aug. 16 after officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in progress at an Elder Street residence.

While en-route to the call, officers were diverted to the area of Bridgeport Avenue where Newman was seen driving a Pontiac.

Police say Newman ignored officers when they tried to stop him, but was eventually stopped by multiple patrol units in the parking lot of 101 Jepson Drive.

After the stop, Newman exited his vehicle and tried to run into his home to avoid capture. K-9 Mack was deployed and caught Newman quickly.

Police say Newman attempted to fight with K-9 Mack and so they used on a stun gun on him, at which point he was handcuffed and detained by officers. A large knife was located during a search of the vehicle.

According to police, the original complaint alleges Newman arrived at the Elder Street residence and was banging on the door to get in. Newman was told to leave and then drove his vehicle onto the front yard and threw items at the residence. Newman then threatened to harm an individual inside of the residence.

Newman is charged with two counts of second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening, two counts of reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, failure to drive right, interfering with an officer, assault on a police and possession of a weapon.

Newman appeared in court on Aug. 24.