Pair charged with stealing from cars

August 28, 2017

Jacquelyn Novak

Benjamin Sumner

Two Milford residents were arrested Aug. 28 after police said they were found going through cars near Hawley Avenue.

Police said they responded to the area of Hawley Avenue and Usher Street at about 4:45 a.m. Monday on the report of a male and a female going through vehicles. Arriving officers found Jacquelyn Novak, 19, of 6 Vernon Court, and Benjamin Summer, 20, of 39 Hubbell Place. Sumner was found on-scene, and Novak had fled the scene when police arrived but was found a short while later, police said.

They were charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal attempt at larceny, and were held in police custody on $500 bond to appear in Milford Court later in the day.

