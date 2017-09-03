Milford Senior Center calendar: 9-4 to 9-10

Milfordctseniorcenter.com

203-877-5131

The Milford Senior Center is a partner agency of the United Way of Milford.

09-04-2017 to 09-10-2017

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY September 4, 2017

THE CENTER IS CLOSED DUE TO LABOR DAY HOLIDAY

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

10:00 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. Low Vision Support Group, September 11

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Line Dance

5:15 p.m. Pickle Ball Experienced

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, September 5, 2017

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club “ Mountain Between Us” by Charles Martin – last Tuesday of the month

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

2:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, September 6, 2017

9:30 a.m. Beading Class

10:00 a.m. MSC Band Rehearsal

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Tai Chi Class

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Paid Yale Study Opportunity

THURSDAY, September 7, 2017

9:05 a.m. Yoga

9:30 a.m. Beginners Computer Class begins September 7

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. QI Gong.

11:00 a.m. Intermediate Computer Class begins September 7

11:00 a.m. Italian Cultural Class resumes Sept. 7

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY, September 8, 2017

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class

10:30 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Stretch, Move and Connect

1:30 p.m. Pickle Ball Beginner

Sunday, September 10, 2017

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU September 4 to September 8

Monday, Closed for Labor Day; Tuesday, Kielbasa with Sauerkraut, potatoes, carrots; Wednesday, sliced turkey with stuffing, cranberry sauce, broccoli; Thursday, spaghetti with meatballs, tossed salad, garlic knobs; Friday, breaded fish with lemon and tartar sauce, cole slaw, potatoes.

TRAVEL

COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

9/17 ONE WORLD $94.00 The National September 11 Memorial Museum and One World Observatory.

9/18 SOUTHERN ITALY AND SICILY 5:00 P.M. special presentation for May 8 2018 Tour at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive.

9/20 THE AMERICAN MUSEUM OF TORT LAW $40.00 (lunch included)

9/22 Lobster and Lighthouses $111.00, a narrated tour on lighthouses and more on a high speed comfortable catamaran, then to Abbots for lobster in the Rough (or chicken)

10/11-THE RIVER ROSE $95.00 Lunch on the Hudson- on board of a Mississippi paddler.

10/8 I HATE MUSICALS $65.00 @ Ivoryton (lunch included)

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These, sell out FAST! Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive….

The Travel Wall…Daily – come by for detailed flyer… (Lunch included on all of these)

Holidays featuring Nashville (Opryland) Memphis (Graceland). New Orleans (incredible)

The Broadway Series @ Bushnell All Orchestra seats always. Preview on the travel wall.

9/6 Darling Grenadine $80.00 Norma Terris

9/12-14 Jonah 2-17 $441.00 pp. double. Journey to Sight and Sounds updated production of Jonah! A stop in Philadelphia at One Liberty Observation Deck. Guided tour of Lancaster, a stop at Central Market, Sight and Sound Theatre and Longwood Gardens 3 days, 2 nights, 4 meals and cocktail party as well as private show. $50.00 deposit with reservation.

9/17 ONE WORLD…$94.00 The National September 11 Memorial Museum and One World Observatory.

Much more coming for October, November and December and the big tours coming for 2018 too. Coming in the Bushnell, The Color Purple, Love Never Died (follow up to Phantom) The Body Guard and HAMILTON. December 2018- January 2019. Pick up the Broadway Preview!

All detailed flyers are also on the Travel Wall…..Always ask! Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext. 2119