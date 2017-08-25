City diaper drive shoots for 60,000 diapers by Sept. 30

A city-wide diaper drive is being held as part of the United Way of Milford’s 60th anniversary. The goal is to collect 60,000 diapers by Sept. 30.

State Reps. Pam Staneski, Charles Ferraro and Kim Rose, along with State Sen. Gayle Slossberg, in cooperation with the United Way of Milford and TEAM, Inc., are organizing the collection.

Diapers are costly and are not covered by Woman, Infants and Children (WIC) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, collection organizers said.

They added that according to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three American families will struggle to afford diapers. This problem touches about 16.5% of Milford residents.

“The Milford United Way wants to help these families by converting their Diaper Closet into a much larger Diaper Bank, with a constant supply of diapers in all sizes,” states an announcement about the collection.

“With this many diapers, the United Way will be able to constantly provide diapers to the almost 9,000 individuals who struggle with this need,” organizers said.

Residents can help by dropping off a pack of diapers at any of the following locations:

United Way of Milford, 20 Evergreen Ave.; People’s United Bank, 1636 Boston Post Rd.; Opin Orthodontics, 266 South Broad St.; Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Ave.; Milford Pediatric Group, 321 Boston Post Rd.; Boys and Girls Club of Milford, 59 Devonshire Rd.; Milford City Clerk at Milford City Hall; Woodruff Family YMCA, 631 Orange Ave.; ShopRite (Sept. 24 to 30) 935 Boston Post Rd.; Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive; Milford Bank, all locations; Milford Health Department, 82 New Haven Ave.; Bridges Healthcare, 949 Bridgeport Ave.; Peoples Bank, 190 South Broad St.

Donations will be accepted from Sept. 1 to 30.

According to state statistics, a month’s supply of diapers can cost more than $100.