St. Mary Carnival coming up: car raffle underway

St. Mary School Milford Carnival is Friday, Sept. 22, 6 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 5 p.m. at 72 Gulf Street.

There will be food, baked goods, 50/50 raffles, rides and games. Wristbands for the rides are $25 per day and good for the entire day of purchase.

Fireworks

The annual fireworks show will take place on Saturday at 10 p.m., and the car raffle drawing takes place on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Car raffle

The car raffle is underway.

A $5 ticket gives purchasers the chance to win one of the following: Nissan Altima 2.5S, Apple iPad 128GB w/wifi or $250 Shoprite gift card.

Tickets can be purchased in the school office, parish office, after Sunday Masses, or from a St. Mary School family.

The drawing will take place at the carnival on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 4:30 p.m.

For information call 203-878-6539 or go to saintmaryschoolmilford.org.