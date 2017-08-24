Silver Sands Beach open for swimming today

Silver Sands Beach in Milford is open for swimming, after being closed over the weekend due to water quality, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Milford and other shoreline beaches

The DEEP will have results from water quality testing at its four shoreline state parks later this afternoon. All four of those swim areas are currently open. The DEEP will issue another report if that should change.

Other state swim areas

The swim areas at both Indian Well and Kettletown are closed due to the presence of toxic blue green algae. These swim areas will remain closed until that condition subsides. Further information is available at www.ct.gov/deep/bluegreenalgae

The swim area at Wadsworth Falls is closed, due to test results showing high bacteria counts. The water at Wadsworth will be retested August 30, with results August 31.