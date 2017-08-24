School starts for Milford students Aug. 28

For students, the new school year starts Monday, Aug. 28, except for West Shore Middle School, which will start Thursday, Aug. 31, because of renovation work being done at the school.

Teachers return to school today, Aug. 24. On Friday morning, all certified staff will attend the opening convocation at Jonathan Law High School.

New school hours for some

New school hours are in place for some buildings.

There will be no change to the Foran High School and Jonathan Law start and end times. Those remain as a 7:20 a.m. start and a 1:58 dismissal. But there are minor changes at The Academy, the elementary and middle school levels.

The Academy will start at 8 a.m. now and run until 1 p.m.

Middle schools will start at 8 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m.

All elementary schools will start at 8:40 a.m. and end at 3:25 p.m.

The change in school times was made because in past years there were not enough busses to transport all elementary students to all eight schools at the same time, and now that is possible.

“Primarily due to declining enrollment, Durham is now able to transport all elementary students in one wave,” school officials said.

When there is a weather delay

A change was also approved in the schools’ inclement weather delay schedule. Rather than a 90-minute delay, there will be a two-hour delay when weather delays are called.

Bus routes

To determine your child’s bus number, use the Parent Portal on the district’s website at milforded.org.

For bus stops and schedules, go to milforded.org and look under the District Information tab for Transportation. Parents should check the bus routes over the next several days in case changes are made.