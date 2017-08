The Choir of St. Mary’s returns from summer break to begin the 2017-18 season. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. in the choir loft.

The choir is open to all members of Precious Blood Parish, regardless of skill level or experience. The choir is multi-generational and sings regularly at the 10 a.m. Sunday Mass, as well as for special services throughout the year. There is no audition.

Learn more at preciousbloodparishmilford.org/music/.