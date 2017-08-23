Milford garlic festival takes place Sept. 23

The Milford Recreation Department’s Benson-Crump Memorial Community Gardens Program will hold its annual Autumn Garlic Festival at the gazebo on the Milford Green in downtown Milford on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 24.

According to program director Linda Ball, it has been another awesome year for garlic and eight organic varieties will be available, including Music, German Hardy, Siberian, Italian Red, Polish Jenn and Elephant.

There also will be a large recipe section containing more than 30 free garlic recipes.

Also on hand will be Mr. Garlic, Bill Domeracki, who will be available in the gazebo to answer questions on growing garlic organically and what varieties do best in this region.

All attendees are invited to stop by the gourmet basket drawing canopy, which will include 12 themed baskets such as Family Fun Movie Night, Wine and Cheese Lovers, Italian Pasta Delight, Everything Gardening, Beauty and Relaxation, Jackpot Lottery, Tea and Coffee Lovers, Boys and Girls Fun & Game Basket, Barbecue Lovers and more.

Local beekeeper Ralph Harrison will be selling his honey and beeswax candles, and there will be seasonal vegetables from Robert Treat Farm and Shamrock Farm and hot apple cider, coffee with muffins and donuts. Also for sale will be hand decorated organic garlic braids, plus apples from Fawn Meadow Orchards and chrysanthemums from Filanowski Farm.

A Kids Korner will have candy, Halloween pencils, tattoos, face painting and balloons.

At 11 a.m. canners Christine and Carolyn will be doing a talk and demonstration on basic canning and preserving, and at 1 p.m. there will be a garlic braiding talk and demonstration. Milford Herbcrafter’s will have fragrant and savory herbs for sale along with sachets and potpourri.

All proceeds will benefit the Milford Recreation Department’s Benson-Crump Memorial Community Gardens Program, which is a practicing organic community garden in its 49th year of operation.

It includes 135 plots, has over 250 participants, and donates an average of 2,000 pounds of fresh food per year to local charities and food banks through its participation in Plant a Row for the Hungry (PAR).

It is the oldest community garden in southern Connecticut.

For more information call Linda Ball at 203 214-3407 or Dan Rusanowsky at 203 464-4196.