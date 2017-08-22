Milford Mirror

Obituary: Terrence Christian Rogers, 41, of Milford

Terrence Christian Rogers, 41, of Milford, husband of Jessica Rogers, died Aug. 21.

Born on Nov. 6, 1975, in Milford, son of the late Robert and Emily Rogers.  

Besides his wife, he is survived by children, Joey and Arianna Rogers; siblings, Donald (Arlene Karmosin) Shea, Lynn (James) Aurelia, Mark (Jackie) Shea, Tammy (Carlos) Ursini, and Laurie Herb; 10 nieces and nephews; and many more extended family and friends.

Services: Friday, Aug. 25, 10:30 a.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford. Burial will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford. Calling hours: Thursday, Aug. 24, 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions: Humane Society at humanesociety.org/donate.

