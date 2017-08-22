Police investigating ‘untimely death’

Milford police are investigating an untimely death in the area of East Rutland Road, according to the department’s Twitter page.
The medical examiner was on the scene, and the police posting said the death “appears to be an isolated incident.”
Milford police are investigating an untimely death in the area of East Rutland Road, according to the department’s Twitter page.
The medical examiner was on the scene, and the police posting said the death “appears to be an isolated incident.”
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484