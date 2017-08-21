Milford Mirror

Obituary: Richard Allen James, 70, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on August 21, 2017

Richard Allen James, 70, of Milford, electrician with IBEW 488, project manager for Bridgeport Hospital, husband of Linda Byers James, died Aug. 19.

Born on March 1, 1947 in Milford, son of the late Donald and Ruth James; U.S. Air Force.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Kasuba and son-in-law, Ed; sons, Jason and Ryan James; grandchildren, Tyler and Jake Kasuba, Corey, Aaron and Alexis James; and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Also predeceased by twin brother, Roger and his older brother, Robert.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or the Ronald McDonald House Charities at rmhc-ctma.org.

Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford.

