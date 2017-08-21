Milford Mirror

Hundreds line up early for library eclipse party

By Jill Dion on August 21, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Al Washburn of the New Haven Astronomical Society talks to children and adults alike at an eclipse viewing party at the Milford Public Library Monday.

The Milford Public Library was the hot spot in town this morning, when about 300 people lined up at the door, waiting to get into a program about the solar eclipse.

People started lining up around 10 a.m., and the program didn’t start until 12:30, indicating just how popular the event was.

The first 150 families received free solar eclipse glasses, which the library supplied. For those who didn’t get a pair because of the limited supply, there was a chance to make a pinhole projector out of a cardboard box.

Al Washburn, a member of the Astronomical Society of New Haven, was on hand to talk about the eclipse and answer questions.

