Hundreds line up early for library eclipse party

The Milford Public Library was the hot spot in town this morning, when about 300 people lined up at the door, waiting to get into a program about the solar eclipse.

People started lining up around 10 a.m., and the program didn’t start until 12:30, indicating just how popular the event was.

The first 150 families received free solar eclipse glasses, which the library supplied. For those who didn’t get a pair because of the limited supply, there was a chance to make a pinhole projector out of a cardboard box.

Al Washburn, a member of the Astronomical Society of New Haven, was on hand to talk about the eclipse and answer questions.