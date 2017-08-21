Milford Mirror

Obituary: Beulah “Boots” Dumas, 94, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on August 21, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Beulah “Boots” Dumas, 94, of Milford, employed by Bic Pen Corp., died Aug. 16, at Bridgeport Hospital, after a brief illness.

Born on Sept. 10, 1922, daughter of the late Arthur and Sadie Babcock.

Born in Cornwall, N.Y.

Survived by children, Beverly Melzer of Milford, Carol Webster and her husband, Colin of Milford, Robin Fenn and her husband, Mel of The Villages, Fla., and Vaughan Dumas and his wife, Sheri of Milford, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Also predeceased by two sons, Edward and Clifford Weeks, and 10 brothers and sisters.

Services: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 5:30 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford. Calling hours: Tuesday, 3-7 p.m., funeral home. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions: VITAS Hospice Care, 99 Hawley Ln., Stratford, CT 06614 or vitas.com.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Julia Krikris, 56, of Milford Next Post Party in the Stacks will feature puzzle mystery, and more
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress