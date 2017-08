Obituary: Julia Krikris, 56, of Milford

Julia Krikris, 56, of Milford, wife of Christos Krikris, died Aug. 14.

Born on Aug. 21, 1960, in Port Said, Egypt, to Anna Mina and the late Dimitrios Klonaridis.

Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by sons, Dimitrios Krikris, Giorgos Kostas (Elizabeth) Krikris and Evagelos (Kristi) Krikris; grandchildren, Christos Ioulianos and Panagiotis Anastasios Krikris; brother and sister-in-law, Georgios and Vasiliki Klonaridis; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kostas and Lola Krikris; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford.