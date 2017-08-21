Superhero 5K is Sept. 10 at YMCA

Join the Milford Prevention Council and The Woodruff Family YMCA’s 4th Annual Superhero 5K and Family Fun Day at 631 Orange Avenue in Milford (The Woodruff Family YMCA) on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. The 5K event will help raise money to provide awareness education and substance use prevention programs for youth within the Milford community.

All ages are welcome to participate in a 5K race and a 1K obstacle course that will challenge all – plus new this year, the 5K course will be chip timed. There will be costume contest and parade, color toss, bounce house, a DJ, real life Superheroes, raffles and more. Onsite registration starts at 8 a.m. and the run begins at 9 a.m. Early Bird registration fee is $20 for adults (18 and over) and $10 for children (5-17) if registered by 8/28/17; and $25/adult or $15/child after 8/28. Children 4 years of age and younger are free. You may also register online at: https://www.lightboxreg.com/superhero-5k