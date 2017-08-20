Milford Mirror

A good day for oysters in downtown Milford

By Milford Mirror on August 20, 2017

While there was rain for this year’s Oyster Eve, the kickoff to Milford’s biggest event of the year, the sun blazed and skies were clear all day for Saturday’s Annual Milford Oyster Festival.

Thousands of people walked the green, browsing and shopping among artists and crafters, as well as a number of local non-profit groups.

And down behind the Milford Library, event-goers waited in line to sample some of the 41,000 oysters that were scheduled to be on hand for the eating that day.

There were also 6,000 clams.

This year’s headline band Blackberry Smoke drew a good crowd to the main stage area, as did their openers, The Artimus Pyle Band and local favorites DizzyFish.

A Rolling Stones tribute band entertained festival-goers both Oyster Eve and Oyster Festival day near Lisman Landing.

 

Previous Post Milford’s Oyster Eve Friday and Oyster Festival Saturday
