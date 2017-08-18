Oyster Festival parking and shuttle information

The 43rd annual Milford Oyster Festival will be held on Saturday, August 19, from 10:00am – 6:00pm.

The Milford Police Department is offering the following information to assist citizens, merchants and visitors with traffic, parking and other matters regarding the festival.

Access to the Milford Center area will be restricted from the hours of 8:30 am-6:30 pm. The streets which will be closed and/or have limited access include; North Broad St, South Broad St, Depot St, New Haven Ave (from Gulf St to Daniel St), Prospect St (from Cherry St – New Haven Ave), River St (from Darina Pl to New Haven Ave), Armory La, Factory La, Shipyard La, Center St and High St (from Jepson Dr to Helwig St).

Access to the Railroad Station parking areas for railroad patrons will only be allowed from High Street. On street parking will be restricted within the festival boundaries between 8:00am – 6:30pm.

Handicapped parking will be provided at the following locations; Milford Senior Center, Harborside Middle School and Wasson Field parking lot adjacent to West Main Street. There will be senior and handicap access shuttle transportation to and from these locations. Access to the City Boat Launch on Shipyard Lane will be restricted from 6:00 am – 6:30 pm.

Pets and coolers will not be allowed within the festival boundaries.

Shuttle buses are being provided for festival patrons which will be picking up/dropping off at two locations in Milford; Jonathan Law High School and the Westfield Connecticut Post Shopping Mall. The shuttle services will operate from 9:30am – 7:00pm.

There will be free Police K9 demonstrations for the public being held across from the Milford Public Library during two separate times; 12:30 am and 2:30 pm.

A mass notification message will be sent through the “Milford Alerts” system advising area residents and businesses of the parking and traffic restrictions during the festival hours. Residents and merchants not registered with the citywide notification system can register by visiting www.milfordpd.org and click on the “Milford Alerts” banner.

For further information regarding the Oyster Festival please visit their website at www.milfordoysterfestival.com