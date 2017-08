The Greenwich Fire Department posted a notice today that one of the firefighter’s fathers is missing in Milford.

People are asked to keep an eye out for him and contact authorities if they spot him.

According to Milford police, Richard James of Christopher Drive, has been missing since about 7 a.m. He is 70 years old, 5’10” and 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt and pajama bottoms.

Anyone who sees him can call the Milford Police Department, 203-878-6551.