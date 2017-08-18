Milford Mirror

Silver Sands closed to swimming Friday, through weekend

August 18, 2017

File Photo: Silver Sands Beach

The swim area at Silver Sands is closed Friday due to bacteria levels, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Water there will be retested Monday, Aug. 21 with results available Tuesday, Aug. 22, the DEEP said.

