Police say man spit at construction workers

A Milford man was arrested Aug. 16 for reportedly yelling obscenities and spitting at construction workers on Bridgeport Avenue.

Police said John Iaffaldano, 54, of 149 Bridgeport Ave., approached a private duty construction officer at about 2:30 p.m. and claimed that the construction crew had broken the front window to his shop, which according to the city director is Pete’s Deli and News at 149 Bridgeport Ave.

The officer investigated the complaint and found old tape covering the crack Iaffaldano claimed to be new, a police report states.

Iaffaldano was instructed to file a complaint with the construction company. He then began creating a disturbance by yelling obscenities at the construction crew and spitting at them.

He was charged with breach of peace and released from police custody on a promise to appear in court Sept. 12.

