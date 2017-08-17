Obituary: Catherine Veronica McFarland, 91, of Milford

Catherine Veronica McFarland, 91, of Milford, wife of the late Howard Thomas McFarland, died Aug. 15.

Born on July 13, 1926, in Providence, R.I., daughter of the late Margaret and Thomas Mitchell.

Survivors include daughter, Gayle (Terry) Gates; sons, Kevin, Thom, and John (Janet) McFarland; grandchildren, Amber, Katie, Kellie, Joseph, Shannon, and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Cole, Cooper, Kylie, Connor, EJ, Madison, Angelo, Austin, Jaiden, Bella, and Avery.

Also predeceased by siblings, Margaret, Irene, Florence, Thomas, Peter and John.

Services: Monday, Aug. 21, noon, Saint Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford. Burial will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. Calling hours: Friday, Aug. 18, 4-8 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford.