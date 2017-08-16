Five kids arrested after state police pursuit

Five New Haven juveniles are facing charges after leading state troopers and Stratford Police on a chase in a stolen SUV.

State Police said troopers in Bridgeport received a call at about 3:39 a.m. Wednesday that Stratford officers were in pursuit of a stolen red 2004 Jeep Wrangler on Interstate 95 heading north near Exit 34 in Milford. Stratford officers broke off the chase in the area of Exit 36.

State Police said troopers saw the stolen vehicle traveling on I-95 near Exit 37 in Milford and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the Wrangler refused to pull over and engaged troopers in a high-speed pursuit.

Troopers also broke off their pursuit as it approached Exit 42 in West Haven, but observed the Wrangler leave the highway at Exit 43 and travel into West Haven. Troopers found the vehicle involved in minor crash after striking a wood beam guardrail on Campbell Avenue in West Haven. State Police said five juveniles were seen fleeing the vehicle on foot.

West Haven and Milford police officers began searching for the juveniles. Police located the five juveniles and took them into custody. Police said the juveniles, all from New Haven, were ages 13 to 17. All of them were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital evaluation of minor injuries stemming from the car crash.

The five juveniles were charged with interfering with police and third-degree larceny. The driver was also charged with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, evading the scene of an accident and second-degree reckless endangerment.

The five juveniles are scheduled to appear in New Haven Juvenile Court on Aug. 28.