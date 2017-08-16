Boys & Girls Village breaks ground on addition

Boys & Girls Village (BGV) broke ground Monday on an 8,300-square-foot expansion of its Upper School.

BGV’s Charles F. Hayden School is a therapeutic day school that provides comprehensive special education services designed to help children 5 to 18 years old achieve the emotional, behavioral and academic growth needed for them to return to a mainstream school setting. Hayden School accepts referrals from all area school districts.

Hayden School has experienced tremendous growth over the last several years, offering a 12th grade curriculum for the first time during the 2016-17 school year after adding an 11th grade curriculum during the 2015-16 school year, school officials said.

As a result of this growth, Hayden School used “temporary” buildings for both classroom and school administrative office space.

The 8,300-square-foot expansion of the Upper School will include new classrooms and vocational training space, a full-size cafeteria, and additional program and meeting space. This additional space will allow BGV to accommodate additional students and staff and further develop its transitional program for older students..

Connecticut Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz joined BGV President and CEO Dr. Steven Kant and other dignitaries for the groundbreaking. A $2 million Department of Children and Families grant along with other private money will fund Hayden School expansion. The work is scheduled to be done in phases and is expected to be completed in 2018.