FBI to visit Milford and shed light on opioid crisis

Every day in the United States more victims of the opioid crisis make headlines due to fatal overdoses. In fact, according to Acting DEA Administrator Chuck Rosenberg, “The numbers are appalling—tens of thousands of Americans will die this year from drug-related deaths, and more than half of these deaths are from heroin and prescription opioid overdoses.”

FBI Community Outreach Specialist Charles Grady will be giving a presentation about the Opioid Crisis to the Milford Rotary Club at their weekly luncheon this Thursday, Aug. 17. Grady has presented to organizations and communities all over the state to help the public understand the scope and severity of this crisis, and to share stories of those who have suffered because of it.

