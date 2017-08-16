Milford Mirror

FBI to visit Milford and shed light on opioid crisis

By Submitted Press Release on August 16, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Every day in the United States more victims of the opioid crisis make headlines due to fatal overdoses. In fact, according to Acting DEA Administrator Chuck Rosenberg, “The numbers are appalling—tens of thousands of Americans will die this year from drug-related deaths, and more than half of these deaths are from heroin and prescription opioid overdoses.”

FBI Community Outreach Specialist Charles Grady will be giving a presentation about the Opioid Crisis to the Milford Rotary Club at their weekly luncheon this Thursday, Aug. 17.  Grady has presented to organizations and communities all over the state to help the public understand the scope and severity of this crisis, and to share stories of those who have suffered because of it.

Milford Rotary Club, a local chapter of Rotary International, is a service organization whose members strive to live by the motto “Service Above Self.” Meetings are held Thursdays at 12:15 at Gustos, 255 Boston Post Road Milford.  For more information visit www.milfordrotary.org

 

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Mayor and school superintendent battle Harlem Wizards on the court Saturday
  2. A special day at the lobster bake
  3. Rotarian travels to Nigeria to dispense polio vaccinations

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers trips Next Post Boys & Girls Village breaks ground on addition
About author
Milford Mirror

Submitted Press Release


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress