Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers trips

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers a trip to East Falmouth, Mass., for the 48th annual Scallop Festival and Mystery Stop Tour at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds, on Friday, Sept. 22 for $114 per person.

The trip includes transportation, admission to the Bourne Scallop Festival, dinner, mystery stop and gratuity.

Payment is due by Aug. 25 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association also offers Vermont Fall Foliage Tour, on Thursday, Oct. 12 for $97 per person.

The trip includes transportation, stops at the Kringle Candle Company, Country Barn, Chocolate Cottage, New England House, Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop.

Payment is due by Sept. 7 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information on these trips, visit gbrta.org.