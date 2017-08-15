Library hosts Solar Eclipse Viewing Party Aug. 21

The Milford Public Library will hold a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party Monday, Aug. 21, at 12:30 p.m.

The last time the contiguous United States saw a total eclipse was in 1979. While Milford is not in the direct path, weather permitting, residents should see a partial eclipse.

“Come join other eclipse enthusiasts for this rare and exciting event,” library officials said in announcing the event.

There will be activities inside and outside the library. Attendees will gather on the newly finished Founders Walk, just outside the library, for the actual viewing. There will be eclipse snacks, a craft for children, and special buttons to wear.

A member of the Astronomical Society of New Haven will be on hand to answer questions, beginning at 1 p.m.

A limited number of solar eclipse glasses will be given away to party attendees as supplies last. Livestream of NASA’s coverage of the event is also planned

“The next solar eclipse won’t be until 2024, so be sure to see this one,” the library announcement states.